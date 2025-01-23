Sheryl Underwood Has Strong Views About Shacking Up With Men

Getty

Comedian and actress Sheryl Underwood has strong opinions about men and women living together before getting married. The 61-year-old was a guest on a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, talking all things career and love.

When Sharpe asked former The Talk co-host what she thought about marriage, the comedian said she believed in it. The retired athlete then followed up and asked whether she would shack up if she didn’t get married again, to which she replied, “Hell no.”

“Can’t no man worth his manhood and his backbone put a key in anything I own and walk in like he run it or he own it, you’re not a man, that’s not how this goes,” Underwood said. “I want you to live in your own separate house and I live in my own separate house until you make a decision that I’m worthy to be your wife.”

When Sharpe asked whether Underwood has ever had a key to a man’s house, she replied, “hell no, I don’t like that sh*t.”

Underwood then added that she especially doesn’t want to shack up with a man who has children.

“And then you got daughters? Oh hell no. I’m not going to show your daughters how to be who**s,” the Beauty Shop actress said.

That said, the actress is currently hoping to find a life partner and is open to getting married again. Underwood did tell Sharpe she has a ‘situation’ currently going on, however, she isn’t in an official relationship.

Back in April 2023, Drew Barrymore set the actress up on a blind date to help her efforts to find love. The blind date came after Sheryl expressed wanting to be friends with a man before dating him when she appeared on Barrymore’s show in March 2023.

Underwood shared an update on the blind date via The Talk, saying things were going well then. The comedian’s blind date commented on an Instagram post of the clip from the show, singing Sheryl’s praises.

“Sheryl is an amazing woman, so talented, funny, smart, and positive, and I would love a second date! The balls in her court! Maybe she will come to my show at the Hollywood Bowl on July 14-15th. She already has the invite and I would love to see her there. Thanks for all the comments, and to be continued.” he wrote in the comment section in April 2023.

Sheryl has been married before–her late partner died by suicide in 1990 after three years of marriage.