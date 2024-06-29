Could A Trip In The Newest SUV From Rivian Finally Make Me An EV Girl?

Rivian

What would make you buy an electric vehicle?

That’s the question I asked myself as I prepared for a mini press trip to upstate New York to test out a Rivian car for the first time. I’ve driven a few impressive electric vehicles since delving into automotive writing a decade ago, but the car I own operates on fuel. All of the Black women in my life still buy gas. And while we all want to have a positive impact on the environment more than ever, no one I know personally has taken the leap.

Still, sales of EVs are increasing year by year, with a reported 1.2 million people going electric in 2023, according to Kelley Blue Book. I’ve noticed that most of the cars that pick me up via Uber now are Teslas. And according to a Gallup poll, 35 percent of Americans say they might consider buying an EV in the future. I’m officially a part of that group, especially after getting to see, ride in, and operate Rivian’s first and second generation of SUVs.

Rivian

I started the press trip day at the brand’s showroom in the Meatpacking District in NYC. I was excited because I’d seen Rivian cars on the road and found myself intrigued. What is that? They stick out because the headlights make the front of the cars look like faces, and every model I’ve seen is, I would describe it, glossy and smooth (even their Amazon trucks!), while many a car on the road opts for a muscular look with defining lines all over the body.

In person, they look even better, sit high, and have an impressive interior. After getting to take a peek around a spacious first-generation R1S and get the deets on the R2 in the showroom, I got to sit in the passenger seat as Tony Caravano, the senior director of experiential marketing for Rivian, drove the first leg of our trip from Manhattan up to Cedar Lake Estate in Orange County for a day of adventure in the upcoming second generation model. It would involve eating fresh food (and some bomb cookies and apple cider donuts), enjoying nature on an especially warm day, all while learning about the car we’d just driven in for more than an hour and a half both ways.

Rivian

Something that stood out to me was how spacious the car is due to the way it’s constructed. The dashboard is not clogged with traditional vents and the common accoutrements of many cars. There are hidden compartments everywhere and spaces to fit your phone and other valuables while you’re on the move. So much of what you need is found in the center screen and the instrument panel screen behind the steering wheel. And wherever you’re sitting, including in the backseat, you have control — of the music (and in turn, the vibes), of the temperature you ride in, and more because of the center screen and the screen snuggled between the driver and passenger’s seat where air vents lie. (For example, you can move the vents by directing them where you want them to blow on the screen with your finger — so cool!).

I would also learn during my trip how much room you have to work with throughout the rest of the car. We played a game where we tried to fit everything, and I mean everything, from an actual surfboard to luggage, a crate of tall yoga mats, balls, and more, into the SUV. There’s also a front trunk that can house whatever you need (like ice and drinks to make it a cooler, as our hosts showed us is possible), and a Travel Kitchen. It’s an accessory you can buy this summer that fits in the trunk area of the Rivians and comes with electric burners, a space to prep food, an area to hold utensils (not included), and lights to help you see what you’re cooking up. All of this can quickly be folded up and put away. Again, very cool!

Rivian

Other unique characteristics include a new colorful lighting feature around the doors and the front dashboard that helps bring about good energy and a sense of calm while you drive, and is especially colorful in tunnels and at night. The graphics are a lot of fun on the center console screen. The interior design and upholstery is made out of recyclable materials, including upcycled birch wood. And there are multiple drive modes to help you move about comfortably in even the most off-putting weather conditions. The flat underbody and the ability to increase or decrease the height of the car when you want certainly helps.

Behind the wheel, the drive was very smooth, as the SUV was easy to handle. As a tall person, it was also very comfortable. I sat high in the driver’s seat with great views in front of me (and above me, too, thanks to the glass roof, which managed to keep the heat from bothering us while letting in the sun). I thought the lane assist feature was quite cool, allowing you to have help switching lanes smoothly (because some people truly need it). The only thing I had to get adjusted to was one pedal driving, which allows you to slow down and brake by taking your foot off of the accelerator. After the first few struggles as the brake pedal girl I naturally am, I got the hang of things and knew how to slow down earlier for a smoother stop. I quickly found it to be an enjoyable drive.

Rivian

I also liked being able to see the different charging ports in the area through the app and learning that it can also get juice from Tesla superchargers. Such availability is important for newer EV owners who don’t have a charger at home (perhaps they live in an apartment building) and may have concerns about how to keep the car powered up. And according to Rivian, with fast charging, upcoming models of the R2 and R3 can reboot from 10 percent to 80 in less than 30 minutes.

Operating a smart car like this, with all of its innovative features, seamless ride, and contribution to the world around us, really impressed me. It seemed so simple, like operating an iPhone on the road. And in addition to all the car offers inside, it looks even better on the outside in person than what’s caught your attention on TV or from what you’ve seen rolling past you on the highway.

They certainly have an innovative lineup, and the upcoming R2 will start at an affordable price of $45,000, while its predecessors cost over $70k. That model is not set to hit the streets until 2026, but can be reserved now. Perhaps by that time, I will be ready to switch over to EV living, as the reasons to do so are getting clearer these days.

I think for anyone skeptical about these types of cars, taking a ride in one, checking out options like the R2 for yourself, or the gorgeous first and second-generation R1 models, could help you have a different view of electric vehicles, and maybe help to boost that “might consider” group in the near future. I may not be ready right now, but a smart car, by all evidence (and money that would be saved on gas), appears to be a smart move. Whenever you’re ready.