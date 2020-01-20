These Founders Want You To Commit To Closing The Wealth Gap

Courtesy of Arian Simone Nicole Garner Scott

Generational wealth for Black families continues to widen, which has left many of us to question what financial legacy we will leave for our next generation. The Road to Zero Wealth report published by Prosperity Now and the Institute for Policy Studies shows the median wealth of Black Americans will fall to zero by 2053.

Dr. Nicole Garner Scott, the founder of Amount Financial and Arian Simone, founder of the Fearless Foundation, is calling it a state of emergency for the Black family, and for 2020 they plan to lay the foundation to help other families create and protect their legacies. “As a venture capital investor, I became very sensitive to the wealth gap and wanted to positively impact change in my community, building legacy is key to our culture’s perseverance,” Simone shared.

Today the two women have launched the Legacy or Lose campaign to help change the way we think about money. Their mission is to educate, expose, and empower over 100,000 people of color in the area of wealth building to proactively close the wealth gap. Dr. Garner Scott and Simone will use their backgrounds in marketing and finance to help bring awareness to the wealth gap by providing investment and venture education, financial literacy programs and entrepreneurial training curriculums for communities of color.

The current median net worth of a Black family is only $17,000, while a white family’s median net worth is 13 times higher. “Income allows a family to just survive; wealth allows a family to get ahead, and generational wealth passed down allows a family to not just play the game but have a fair shot at winning. This campaign is near and dear to our hearts, and we will continue to advocate for our future generation’s economic standing any chance we can,” Dr. Garner Scott added.

Leaving your mark on the world can mean leaving a legacy for your family and the generations to come. The question these co-founders want to know is: do you want to win?

To join the movement and become a Legacy holder, visit www.LegacyOrLose.com. Set your pledge, order your signature Legacy or Lose generational T-shirt and stand united with generational wealth builders across the globe on April 21, 2020, during financial literacy month.

