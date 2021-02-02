If you’ve never heard of celery juice by now, chances are you’ve been living under a rock (or just off of social media). The new health trend has made its rounds across the internet for a few years, and doesn’t seem to be losing steam. And if it’s good enough for celebs like Naomi Campbell and Pharrell Williams, who’ve seemed to have found the fountain of youth, it’s good enough for all of us right? But the real question is: does it work? Or is it just a fad?

Jessica Rosen, a certified holistic nutritionist and founder of Raw Generation defines celery juice as a “health gamechanger.” Recommending that people drink it daily, on an empty stomach in the morning, for best results, she also notes that “celery juice is amazing for your skin, gut health, reducing cravings, boosting energy and so much more.” If you’re still skeptical, we’ve outlined a few health benefits to your new favorite green drink.

Contains healing properties.

“Celery juice is full of essential vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and more. It also provides apigenin and luteolin, which are powerful antioxidant flavonoids, a type of anti-inflammatory plant compound, that can help you keep excess inflammation at bay,” says Rosen. In addition to its anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties, some studies have shown that celery can help prevent cardiovascular diseases, jaundice, liver disease, urinary tract obstruction, gout, and rheumatic disorders. Celery can even reduce blood sugar levels, blood lipids, and blood pressure. Celery seeds have even been used in the treatment of skin conditions including psoriasis, and respiratory diseases including asthma and bronchitis.

Aids in weight loss.

Celery juice is not a miracle drug or diet that will instantly make you lose weight. Instead, it can be a great addition alongside a whole foods approach that incorporates plenty of fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains and lean sources of protein. “One of the major barriers to weight loss is inflammation, and by targeting this, along with promoting alkalinity in the body, drinking celery juice daily can set the stage for weight loss,” says Rosen. Not to mention, the fiber from the celery makes you fuller, longer and also contributes to good gut health as well.

Activates the gut.

Speaking of gut health, celery works wonders on this front. Celery juice is extremely detoxifying, as it flushes out old toxins and poisons that have built up over time. It can help kill viruses, bad bacteria, fungi and parasites in your body. This greatly helps to maintain a healthy gut, improve digestion and reduce bloating. According to Rosen, “Celery juice helps with gut health, as the enzymes naturally found inside increase hydrochloric acid, which can help improve digestion, relieve bloating and digestive discomfort. The improvement in gut health that celery juice provides can also boost your day-to-day energy levels. We recommend drinking it daily, on an empty stomach in the morning, for best results.”