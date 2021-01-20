The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Donald Trump is no longer our president. Hallelujah, and good riddance!
That in and of itself is cause for celebration, and we’ve got a list of the drinks you need to toast the end of an error. Today, we will watch Joe Biden be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States while Kamala Harris becomes the first Black American and South Asian American to take occupy the vice-presidential seat. As we witness this historic day, we know you’ll want to sip on a much-deserved cocktail or glass of wine (and who could blame you!)
Congratulations, sis, for enduring the last four years! Here’s a roundup of wines, spirits, and mixes you can pick up today in time for your Biden-Harris/goodbye Trump shindig.
01
Absolut Elyx
After a year like 2020, I’d say a little vodka is in order. Absolut Elyx is perfect to sip on, whether on the rocks or in a cocktail.
02
Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons Watermelon, Cucumber And Lime Mixer
Create a quick and delicious cocktail with this refreshing and organic mixer.
Patrón Reposado is handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and is carefully distilled in small batches at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s then aged in a variety of barrels for three to five months.
Sure we aren’t traveling right now, but here’s to recreating that beach vibe. We blend light and dark rums and combine our unique blend with flavors of orange, pineapple, orgeat, and coconut for the perfect Mai Tai.