Inauguration Drinks To Help Us Celebrate Biden-Harris
The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Donald Trump is no longer our president. Hallelujah, and good riddance!

That in and of itself is cause for celebration, and we’ve got a list of the drinks you need to toast the end of an error. Today, we will watch Joe Biden be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States while Kamala Harris becomes the first Black American and South Asian American to take occupy the vice-presidential seat. As we witness this historic day, we know you’ll want to sip on a much-deserved cocktail or glass of wine (and who could blame you!)

Congratulations, sis, for enduring the last four years! Here’s a roundup of wines, spirits, and mixes you can pick up today in time for your Biden-Harris/goodbye Trump shindig.

01
Absolut Elyx
After a year like 2020, I’d say a little vodka is in order. Absolut Elyx is perfect to sip on, whether on the rocks or in a cocktail.
02
Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons Watermelon, Cucumber And Lime Mixer
Create a quick and delicious cocktail with this refreshing and organic mixer.
$17 SHOP NOW
03
BACARDĺ Rum Punch
When it comes to pre-mixed cocktails, BACARDĺ always does it right. BACARDĺ’s Ready to Drink Rum Punch is a full flavored cocktail with a tropical blend of pineapple, mango, and passion fruit.
BACARDĺ
available at BACARDĺ $18 SHOP NOW
04
Patrón Reposado Tequila
Patrón Reposado is handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and is carefully distilled in small batches at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s then aged in a variety of barrels for three to five months.
available at Patrón $23 SHOP NOW
05
McBride Sisters Collection Black Girl Magic Sparkling Brut
To celebrate our new Vice President Kamala Harris and her historic appointment, it’s only right we bring the Black Girl Magic California Sparkling Brut to the table.
available at McBride Sisters $25 SHOP NOW
06
On The Rocks Cruzan Mai Tai Cocktail
Sure we aren’t traveling right now, but here’s to recreating that beach vibe. We blend light and dark rums and combine our unique blend with flavors of orange, pineapple, orgeat, and coconut for the perfect Mai Tai.
Cruzan
available at Drizly $12 SHOP NOW
07
Maison Noir 2020 Love Drunk Rosé
We’re loving the Trump-free future ahead of us, so why not get love drunk with this Black-owned wine company?
available at Mason Noir $25 SHOP NOW
