Africa in 2024: A Year Of Breakthroughs And Transformation

2024 was a year of extraordinary progress for Africa, marked by significant technological advancements, visionary leadership, impactful social initiatives, and ambitious infrastructure projects. These milestones strengthened the continent’s foundations and positioned it for future growth and global influence.

Technological Leaps:

Africa’s tech ecosystem soared in 2024, fueled by innovation and investment. Nigeria’s Moniepoint and South Africa’s Tyme Group achieved unicorn status, surpassing $1 billion valuations. Moniepoint also earned recognition from the Financial Times as one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech companies for the second consecutive year.

In a milestone for space exploration, Senegal and Zimbabwe launched their first satellites, joining the growing ranks of African nations contributing to global technological advancements. Startups like Kenya’s SunGrid AI merged artificial intelligence with solar energy to create scalable, eco-friendly power systems for underserved communities, showcasing Africa’s ability to develop local solutions to global challenges.

Leadership and Empowerment:

2024 was a landmark year for women in leadership. Namibia elected its first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, signaling a major step toward gender equity in governance. Ghana celebrated the election of its first female vice president, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

On the global stage, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s unopposed reappointment as Director-General of the World Trade Organization reaffirmed Africa’s pivotal role in global economic leadership. Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, received the prestigious Freedom of the City of London, an honour shared by luminaries like Princess Diana and Nelson Mandela.

Social Impact and Innovation:

Inspiring social initiatives defined 2024. Zambia’s Margaret Chola, affectionately known as “Legendary Glamma,” became an internet sensation, challenging age stereotypes with her vibrant fashion.

In healthcare, Dr. Funmi Adewara’s MobiHealth International launched a $1-a-month telehealth service for rural populations, enabling diaspora sponsorship of care. Recognized with a $1 million grant from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, MobiHealth demonstrated the power of innovation to address critical access challenges.

Infrastructure: Building the Future

Infrastructure development defined Africa’s progress in 2024. Lagos advanced its rail mass transit system under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with the Green Line project set to serve over 500,000 daily passengers. Tanzania launched its $3.1 billion Standard Gauge Railway, linking Dodoma to Dar es Salaam and boosting trade. Angola’s $10 billion Lobito Corridor revitalized transport and energy systems, connecting Zambia and the DRC to Angola’s Atlantic coast.

2024 was a year that affirmed Africa’s potential as a global leader in technology, governance, and infrastructure. Through innovation, visionary leadership, and bold development projects, the continent demonstrated its resilience and ambition. These achievements lay the groundwork for an even brighter 2025.