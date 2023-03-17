Star Gazing: Celebs Show Out For Premieres Of ‘Swarm,’ ‘Power Book II’ And More

Celebs shined from coast to coast at premiere parties and celebratory events for television, film releases, and music this week.

In Los Angeles, stars like Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, and Dominique Fishback gathered alongside executive producer Donald Glover for the premiere of Prime Video’s highly-anticipated stan thriller Swarm.

Across the nation in New York, the stars of Starz’ hit crime drama Power Book II: Ghost toasted their new season at a private dinner party hosted by Tamron Hall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: (L-R) Gianni Paolo, LaToya Tonodeo, Michael Rainey Jr. and Alix Lapri attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Down South, the ladies of The Queens Court celebrated a successful Season 1 with support from family and friends, including the glowing expectant couple Da Brat and wife Jessica Dupart.

See these and more star sightings of the week below:

Dominique Fishback, Donald Glover, Chloe Bailey, Janine Nabers, and Damson Idris The team behind Prime Video’s buzzed about “stan” thriller Swarm stepped out for its big premiere in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (L-R) Dominique Fishback, Donald Glover, Chloe Bailey, Janine Nabers, and Damson Idris attend the “Swarm” Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Donald Glover, Cree Summer The executive producer and his series guest star were all smiles at the series’ world premiere. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (L-R) Donald Glover and Cree Summer attend the “Swarm” Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Damson Idris, Dominique Fishback, and Chloe Bailey The stars of Swarm turned on the smolder on the red carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (L-R) Damson Idris, Dominique Fishback, and Chloe Bailey attend the “Swarm” Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Jerrie Johnson, Dominique Fishback The actresses were all smiles at the Swarm premiere afterparty. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (L-R) Jerrie Johnson and Dominique Fishback attend the “Swarm” Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Paton Ashbrook, Berto Colon, Michael Rainey Jr., LaToya Tonodeo, Caroline Chikezie, Alix Lapri, Lovell Adams Gray, and Method Man The cast of Starz’ hit crime drama Power Book II: Ghost toasted to season three at a private premiere dinner in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Paton Ashbrook, Berto Colon, Michael Rainey Jr., LaToya Tonodeo, Caroline Chikezie, Alix Lapri, Lovell Adams Gray, and Method Man attend STARZ’s “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Dinner Reception on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Method Man The rapper-turned-thespian struck a pose on the red carpet at Power Book II‘s season 3 event. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Method Man attends STARZ’s “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Dinner Reception on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Tamron Hall The talk show host emceed the evening in honor of the show’s third season. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Tamron Hall attends STARZ’s “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Dinner Reception on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Evelyn Lozada, Nivea, Tamar Braxton Down in Atlanta, the stars of The Queens Court celebrated a successful season 1. QUEENS COURT — “Queens Court Activation” — Pictured: (l-r) Evelyn Lozada, Nivea Nash, Tamar Braxton at the Knife Modern Mediterranean on March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Derek White/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

Evelyn Braxton, Jesseca Dupart, DA BRAT, Tamar Braxton Family and friends were on hand to help Tamar Braxton celebrating The Queens Court season 1. QUEENS COURT — “Queens Court Activation” — Pictured: (l-r) Evelyn Braxton, Jesseca Dupart, DA BRAT, Tamar Braxton at the Knife Modern Mediterranean on March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Derek White/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

Evelyn Lozada, Nivea Nash, Will Packer, Tamar Braxton, Holly Robinson Peete The team behind The Queens Court struck a royal pose at their season 1 celebration. QUEENS COURT — “Queens Court Activation” — Pictured: (l-r) Evelyn Lozada, Nivea Nash, Will Packer, Tamar Braxton, Holly Robinson Peete at the Knife Modern Mediterranean on March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Derek White/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

DA BRAT, Jesseca Dupart The happy couple was all smiles at the reality dating show’s celebration. QUEENS COURT — “Queens Court Activation” — Pictured: (l-r) DA BRAT, Jesseca Dupartat the Knife Modern Mediterranean on March 14, 2023 — (Photo by: Derek White/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page The stars of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves were spotted at an exclusive NYC screening of their highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy film. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: (L-R) Justice Smith and Regé-Jean Page attend a Tastemaker Event in support of Paramount Pictures’ “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the Crosby Street Hotel on March 14, 2023 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Doechii The songstress was spotted at Spotify’s first-ever Feelin’ Myself fashion show. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Doechii attends Spotify Presents: The Feelin’ Myself Fashion Show at Sunset Room Hollywood on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Spotify)

BIA The rap star hit the stage with some of her crowd-moving bangers at Spotify’s celebratory showcase of music and style. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: BIA performs during Spotify Presents: The Feelin’ Myself Fashion Show at Sunset Room Hollywood on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify )

Coi Leray The rapping phenom struck a pose for Spotify’s fashion experience. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Coi Leray attends Spotify Presents: The Feelin’ Myself Fashion Show at Sunset Room Hollywood on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Spotify)

Tinashe The songstress was all-smiles at Spotify’s Feelin’ Myself fashion event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Tinashe attends Spotify Presents: The Feelin’ Myself Fashion Show at Sunset Room Hollywood on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Spotify)