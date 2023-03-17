Home · News

Star Gazing: Celebs Show Out For Premieres Of 'Swarm,' 'Power Book II' And More

Chloe Bailey, Donald Glover, Regé Jean-Page, and more star sightings of the week as celebrities celebrate film and tv premieres from coast to coast
Celebs shined from coast to coast at premiere parties and celebratory events for television, film releases, and music this week.

In Los Angeles, stars like Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, and Dominique Fishback gathered alongside executive producer Donald Glover for the premiere of Prime Video’s highly-anticipated stan thriller Swarm.

Across the nation in New York, the stars of Starz’ hit crime drama Power Book II: Ghost toasted their new season at a private dinner party hosted by Tamron Hall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: (L-R) Gianni Paolo, LaToya Tonodeo, Michael Rainey Jr. and Alix Lapri attend “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Salon Dinner on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Down South, the ladies of The Queens Court celebrated a successful Season 1 with support from family and friends, including the glowing expectant couple Da Brat and wife Jessica Dupart.

See these and more star sightings of the week below:

