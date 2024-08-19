HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2024 Fanatics Fest, Film Premieres, Halle Berry, Issa Rae And More

From red carpets to private parties, athletes, musicians, and entertainment exuded beauty and Black excellence.
Star Gazing: 2024 Fanatics Fest, Film Premieres, Halle Berry, Issa Rae And More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Halle Berry attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “The Union” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
By Okla Jones ·

This week, Black celebrities lit up major events across the country. Halle Berry stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix film The Union, showcasing her timeless beauty and star power. In New York City, singer Ciara threw an unforgettable private afterparty at Undercote in Flatiron following her concert, gathering her closest friends and dancers. The event, co-hosted by Ten To One Rum and Pronghorn, celebrated the fifth anniversary of Ten To One in true style.

The inaugural Fanatics Fest also took place in New York City, drawing a star-studded crowd. Icons like Jay Z, Winnie Harlow, Taylor Rooks, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were spotted mingling, making it an event to remember. From film premieres to exclusive parties, this week proved that Black celebrities are not only making headlines but also leading the way in fashion and entertainment.

Take a look at the stars that were spotted coast to coast.

TOPICS: 