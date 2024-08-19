Star Gazing: 2024 Fanatics Fest, Film Premieres, Halle Berry, Issa Rae And More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Halle Berry attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “The Union” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

This week, Black celebrities lit up major events across the country. Halle Berry stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix film The Union, showcasing her timeless beauty and star power. In New York City, singer Ciara threw an unforgettable private afterparty at Undercote in Flatiron following her concert, gathering her closest friends and dancers. The event, co-hosted by Ten To One Rum and Pronghorn, celebrated the fifth anniversary of Ten To One in true style.

The inaugural Fanatics Fest also took place in New York City, drawing a star-studded crowd. Icons like Jay Z, Winnie Harlow, Taylor Rooks, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were spotted mingling, making it an event to remember. From film premieres to exclusive parties, this week proved that Black celebrities are not only making headlines but also leading the way in fashion and entertainment.

Take a look at the stars that were spotted coast to coast.

Ciara doing what she does best.

Halle Berry lights up the red carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Halle Berry attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “The Union” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae reunite in Inglewood. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae attend “Jay Ellis and Issa Rae In Conversation” presented by Malik Books at The Miracle Theater on August 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Taylor Rooks in stuns in red. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 16: Taylor Rooks attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up during Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javitz Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and JAY-Z share a handshake. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 16: (L-R) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and JAY-Z enjoying JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Winnie Harlow at Fanatics Fest NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 17: Winnie Harlow attends Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill pose for the camera. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 17: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill attend Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Jasmine Guy attends the 11th Annual Biz Savvy Artist Conference. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Actress Jasmine Guy attends the 11th Annual Biz Savvy Artist Conference at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs on August 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay speaks with Bill Duke. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 17: Ava DuVernay attends “ARRAY Maestro: A Bill Duke Retrospective” Panel With Ava DuVernay at ARRAY Creative Campus on August 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)