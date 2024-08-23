Best New Music This Week: Doechii, Anycia, Idris Elba And More

Happy Friday, folks. With September right around the corner, this week’s roundup of the best new music releases is packed with exciting drops from some of the biggest names in the industry.

Today, Travis Scott leads the charge with the deluxe version of his iconic mixtape Days Before Rodeo, delivering fresh tracks and fan favorites in an expanded experience. TDE’s rising star Doechii keeps the momentum going with her new single “Boom Bap,” showcasing her lyrical prowess. Idris Elba, known for his acting chops, returns to the music scene, teaming up with Shermanology for the infectious dance track “Shake Body.” Our roundup also includes music from A$AP Rocky, Anycia, Trae tha Truth, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

Doechii – “Boom Bap” Today, TDE artist Doechii gifts her fans with a new single titled “Boom Bap.” Listen to the track HERE.

Anycia – “Girls Gone Wild” Anycia adds to her popularity with a brand new track titled “Girls Gone Wild.” Hear the record HERE.

Benny the Butcher ft. Drake – “Buffalo Freestyle” Drake and Benny The Butcher‘s “Buffalo Freestyle” collaboration has finally been released, three years after it first leaked online. Listen to it HERE.

Travis Scott – ‘Days Before Rodeo’ (DELUXE) In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, Travis Scott re-releases his classic mixtape Days Before Rodeo, featuring a new track. Check out the album HERE.

Limoblaze ft. Joe L. Barnes – “No Greater Love” Afrobeats star and Reach Records musician Limoblaze drops “No Greater Love” in collaboration with Joe L. Barnes. Listen to the song HERE.

Idris & Shermanology – “Shake Body” Idris Elba continues to strengthen his creative pursuits with “Shake Body,” with Shermanology. Check it out HERE.

A$AP Rocky – “Hijack” A$AP Rocky had been planning to release his long-awaited new album, Don’t Be Dumb, on August 30, but it has now been delayed. Instead, he dropped the video for “Hijack.” Watch it HERE.