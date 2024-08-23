HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Doechii, Anycia, Idris Elba And More

Today’s list also includes a new video from A$AP Rocky for the record, “Hijack.”
Happy Friday, folks. With September right around the corner, this week’s roundup of the best new music releases is packed with exciting drops from some of the biggest names in the industry. 

Today, Travis Scott leads the charge with the deluxe version of his iconic mixtape Days Before Rodeo, delivering fresh tracks and fan favorites in an expanded experience. TDE’s rising star Doechii keeps the momentum going with her new single “Boom Bap,” showcasing her lyrical prowess. Idris Elba, known for his acting chops, returns to the music scene, teaming up with Shermanology for the infectious dance track “Shake Body.” Our roundup also includes music from A$AP Rocky, Anycia, Trae tha Truth, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

