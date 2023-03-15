This Interior Designer Offers Tips That Are Renter And Wallet- Friendly

Beauty is really in eye of the beholder, even when it comes to interior design.

Decorating your home can be incredibly thrilling , but it can also be a little daunting if you’re on a stringent budget (which it totally understandable). Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to create a beautiful home affordably, but sometimes you need someone to kickstart the design process. In comes, Brooke Lang, Principal Designer and Owner of Brooke Lang Design, a Chicago based woman-owned firmed that dedicated to blending function with style to promote better living through.

She sat down with ESSENCE to offer some great tips that are both renter and wallet-friendly. Check them out!

01 Get creative with the walls “I know what you’re thinking – painting or drilling holes in the walls will put a dent in your security deposit. If you’re not keen on repainting or patching up holes before your lease is up, consider non-permanent options like removable wallpaper, peel-and-stick tiles, and/or removable hooks or adhesive strips for hanging artwork or tapestries. I love using removable wallpaper in a bold color or pattern to create an accent wall, or a “fifth wall” on the ceiling, to draw the eye upwards and create visual interest in a room.”

02 Lighting can make a big impact “A thoughtfully lit space can elevate the vibe of your space and make it warm, inviting, and cozy. This can be as simple as swapping out existing light bulbs for soft white bulbs, which emit a warm golden light, or installing string lighting for a more romantic vibe. I personally love using smart light bulbs, which offer an array of lighting colors and shades, that can be controlled via an app. This is an incredibly budget-friendly way to tailor the lighting in your home for any occasion or mood.”

03 Liven up your space with greenery “Adding plants and greenery is an easy, budget-friendly way to bring life into a dull rented space. I prefer low maintenance plants that don’t require a lot of fuss, like succulents and money trees. Consider the positioning of your home or apartment and how much natural light it gets throughout the day, as that can impact the longevity of your plants.”

04 Swap out existing hardware “Changing out old and basic hardware on kitchen and bathroom cabinets is an affordable way to give your home an instant face lift. This also works for furniture pieces that need a refresh, like your dresser or nightstand. I love hardware with unexpected touches, including cabinet pulls made out of unfinished leather or knobs made out of unpolished stone – small unique touches like this can make a big difference in elevating your space!”