Remembering The Stars We Lost In 2025

As the year unfolds, we find ourselves reflecting on the remarkable lives of those we lost in 2025—individuals who inspired us through their artistry, advocacy, and groundbreaking achievements.

From iconic performers and gifted storytellers to fearless activists and pioneering visionaries, these figures left an indelible mark on the world and our communities. Their contributions shaped culture, sparked change, and brought joy to countless lives.

In this tribute, we honor their memory, celebrate their legacy, and carry forward the lessons and inspiration they imparted. Although they are no longer with us, their influence will resonate now and for generations to come.