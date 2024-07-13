Celebrity Couples Boo'd Up During ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Weekend

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE

During the 30th anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, aka, “The party with a purpose,” the stars came out to celebrate with us, and they brought a plus-one: Their significant other. All throughout the weekend, the couples showed up at the Convention Center, popped out for private parties marking the festival, were hugged up at the Superdome during our concert series, and in some cases, even took the stage together to take part in riveting conversations. Fun was certainly had all across the city.

From Da Brat and Judy to Keshia Knight Pulliam and her hubby Brad James, in addition to Black excellence, love was in the air for our Festival’s 30th birthday party. Pinky Cole and husband Derrick Hayes showed off their new haircuts just in time for the event, where they spoke on the ESSENCE Stage to help the next up-and-coming entrepreneur come up with a groundbreaking idea.

Pulliam and James celebrated his birthday in the Big Easy with friends. They were also there to screen their new project The Script at ESSENCE Film Festival, and Pulliam was the moderator for a conversation at the Food and Wine Stage on “Freedom in Farming,” as she and James have their own farm. And crooner Tank hit the stage with TGT to bring that real R&B back, but he also did a live taping of his podcast R&B Money with co-host J. Valentine at the Convention Center, and stepped out with wife Zena Foster to host the ESSENCE of Black Men event with Larry Morrow at Hide & Seek Nola.

Whatever they did, a time was had by all! Flip through to see what couples were in town for ESSENCE Festival of Culture and make sure you’re there next year to party with us.

01 01 Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart attend the 2024 Essence Music Festival at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

02 02 Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: (L-R) Brad James and Keshia Knight Pulliam attend during 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

03 03 Tamar Braxton and JR Robinson NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 5: Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson attend Black Hollywood NOLA All White Party Hosted By Terrence J at Metropolitan Club on July 5, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

04 04 Pastor Jamal Bryant and Karri Turner NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: (L-R) Karri Turner and Jamal Harrison Bryant attends during 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

05 05 Pinky Cole-Hayes and Derrick Hayes NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole Hayes attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner at the Four Seasons New Orleans on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

06 06 Kevin and Melissa Fredericks NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Kevin Fredericks and Melissa Frederick attends during 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

07 07 Bre-Z and Sasha Lance NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: (L-R) Sasha Lance and Bre-Z attend the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

08 08 D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 6: D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman attend Celebrating 30 Years Of Festival Weekend Hosted By Kenny Burns at The Fillmore New Orleans on July 6, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)