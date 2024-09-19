Bridal Bliss: Amicia And Daniel Tied The Knot In The Hills Of Montego Bay

Kashif Robinson

“I had no idea what ‘Kendra G Singles Live’ was before I ended up on the YouTube show,” says Amicia about appearing on the social media series executive-produced and hosted by Chicago radio personality Kendra G. In November 2022, she was a guest on the weekend program, where Kendra gave her a platform to discuss what she was looking for in a man. She wanted someone with a Christian background who was confident, engaged in community, driven, cultured, active, supportive and had a great smile — more so, good teeth. No yuckmouths allowed.

Unbeknownst to her, her future husband was watching.

“I love talking, love connecting, and figured, why not?” she recalls. “I went in with an open mind, and it just so happened that Daniel saw my interview. Apparently, my ‘Great Catch’ highlight video caught his attention—he says he was drawn to how clear I was about what I wanted. Next thing I know, he’s sliding into my DMs. We lived 13 hours apart, but after some long phone calls, we knew we were onto something real.”

After a first date, the two realized how much they had in common. They quickly became exclusive, and within a year of meeting, Daniel knew Amicia was his person. According to him, he had a feeling very early on.

“After those first few conversations, I realized we were really aligned—at least in terms of our values,” he says. “We talked for hours, and that’s when I knew we had something deeper.”

So, on the Thanksgiving holiday in 2023, he proposed to Amicia on the rooftop of a restaurant in Chicago during what she thought would be an ordinary night on the town. “My family was all in on it, too, and it felt perfect to have them there,” she says. “It wasn’t just a proposal—it was like a celebration of everything we’d been building together up to that point.”

While November had clearly been good to the couple, considering that’s when they first connected and when he proposed, they ditched the cooler month and the United States altogether in favor of tying the knot in Jamaica.

“Montego Bay was the perfect choice for so many reasons. Daniel’s family has roots there—he’s Jamaican and St. Vincentian, and his grandmother, who’s in her 90s, still lives in Jamaica,” she says. “It was important for us to have her and our family on the island there with us.”

And so, both families and all Amicia and Daniel’s loved ones and supporters, including Kendra G, who brought them together, were able to experience a celebration of love, which couldn’t be hindered by a recent hurricane and sweltering heat. They rejoiced, danced, and partied, with help from very cool custom fans (that had the couple’s names, wedding date lit up on the blades, and a favorite scripture), and refreshing drinks handed out in coconuts with their initials carved into them, during Jamaican Independence Day weekend. Everything about the day was one of a kind, including Daniel taking to the mic to sing to his bride.

“There were a hundred people in the room, but it felt like just the two of us,” Amicia says. “It was one of those moments I’ll never forget.”

Check out a few more unforgettable moments from the couple’s special day in Montego Bay in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Beautiful Bride Amicia was all smiles as she prepared to walk down the aisle. She wore two handmade gowns throughout the day, including this beautiful creation from Southern Illinois-based seamstress Rosemary Taylor. “I wanted my wedding dress to be simple, yet elegant with a long train,” she says. “She nailed it.” Kashif Robinson

02 02 A Dapper Groom Daniel is photographed before the ceremony, enjoying the calm before the day’s events commenced. When asked what he’s looking forward to most about doing life with Amicia, he said, “Honestly, I’m excited to grow together and eventually raise a family.” Kashif Robinson

03 03 Bling Things A look at the jewelry for the day, including the groom’s wedding band and the bride’s emerald cut engagement ring. Kashif Robinson

04 04 Here Comes the Bride Daniel’s favorite moment? “Definitely the ceremony and watching Amicia walk down the aisle,” he says. “There was just this feeling of joy seeing her with her dad. That moment stood out to me the most—taking her from him and standing together at the altar.” Kashif Robinson

05 05 A New Beginning “For me, it was all about the ceremony. Walking down the aisle with my dad while our wedding singer performed—that was everything,” Amicia says about one of her favorite moments. “When my dad handed me to Daniel, I felt it in my soul. It was like this transfer, this spiritual moment. Then, taking communion and signing the marriage license—it made everything real, like, wow, this is happening!” Kashif Robinson

06 06 Holy Communion As mentioned, the rite of communion, along with other spiritual practices, like the anointing, was something that meant a lot for the couple to partake in on their big day. “My dad blessed us with oil during the ceremony, and we took communion—it was a really spiritual experience for us.” Kashif Robinson

07 07 A Different Kind of Veil While we’re used to seeing veils that are long and cover the face completely, Amicia wanted to do something different with her own accessory, which she wore during the ceremony and when she changed into her second dress at the reception. “The veil was custom-made to give this vintage vibe with a modern twist,” she says. “I wanted it to hit just below the chin so my neckline could show. It felt like the perfect balance between timeless and unique.” Kashif Robinson

08 08 An Intentional Love “He is like this grounding force in my life,” Amicia says about Daniel. “He always listens—really listens—and will either give advice or, if he doesn’t have the answer, he’ll ask me, ‘What did God say?’ That alone tells me that I need to trust Him for guidance. We’d have these super long, deep conversations—like eight to 16 hours straight—and I called them our ‘Super Soul Sessions.’ There’s so much peace in our connection. He’s protective of us, of what we’re building, and I trust him completely. It’s not just about now—this is the man I see myself growing old with. He’s the one I picture by my side at 55, 65, 75 and beyond. There’s this quiet knowing that we’re meant to walk through every season of life together, and that’s such a beautiful feeling. He’s shown me time and time again that he’s got my back, no matter what.” Kashif Robinson

09 09 In the Moutains of Montego Bay Having their wedding in Jamaica, Montego Bay specifically, was a win for the couple and their guests. “My family in the States had always wanted to visit Jamaica, and this was our moment to finally make that trip after plans in 2019 fell through because of COVID,” says the bride. “And, I must say, having the wedding during Jamaican Independence Day weekend? It was such a vibe. The culture, the energy—it all lined up beautifully.” Kashif Robinson

10 10 Issa Party The couple’s groomsmen and bridesmaid look on (the ring bearer did his own thing, adorably) as the couple share a kiss during their post-ceremony portrait session. Kashif Robinson

11 11 A Sweet Treat This three-tier stunner is easy on the eyes, and probably delicious on the palate. Kashif Robinson

12 12 Views of the Venue The decor in the space where the reception took place at Montego Bay’s The Palm Terrace was coordinated by wedding planner Nyka Taylor. We’re particularly fond of all the greenery in the space amongst the surrounding white, as well as the gold accents and dainty chandeliers. Kashif Robinson

13 13 Not Your Average Handheld Fan “Jamaica had just gone through a hurricane, and the weather was unpredictable. We were watching the forecast up until the last minute because they were calling for triple-digit temperatures!” Amicia says. “We were really focused on making sure our guests stayed cool with all that heat. The fans not only served a practical purpose but also bore our names, wedding date, and a scripture, making them a memorable keepsake for our guests.” Kashif Robinson

14 14 A Coconut Keepsake “We wanted our wedding to resonate with the vibe and culture of Jamaica, so we chose to be in the Hills of Montego Bay, overlooking the ocean. So, incorporating local elements like the coconut bar during the cocktail hour was an experience we wanted to give our guests,” says the bride. Kashif Robinson

15 15 Let’s Dance! As the couple made their big entrance, they did so merrily, letting everyone know it was time to get the party started. Kashif Robinson

16 16 A Song for You “Can we talk about Daniel singing?! He performed this original song about our love story at the reception, and I was so emotional,” Amicia says. “There were a hundred people in the room, but it felt like just the two of us. It was one of those moments I’ll never forget.” Kashif Robinson

17 17 A Look to the Future After a whirlwind romance that started thanks to a vulnerable moment on IG Live, Amicia and Daniel are excitied about what’s next in their love story. So are we. “I can’t wait to see how our love continues to evolve as we build our lives,” says Daniel. Kashif Robinson

Vendors

Photographer: Kashif Robinson

Wedding Planner: Nyka Taylor

Caterer: Epic Plating

Band: Dub Squad

Makeup: BrushedbyNicole Beauty

Hair: Simply Beautiful Jamaica