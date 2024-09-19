HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Amicia And Daniel Tied The Knot In The Hills Of Montego Bay

After meeting through radio and TV personality Kendra G's 'Singles Live' series on Instagram Live, the couple married in Jamaica amongst serene natural wonders.
“I had no idea what ‘Kendra G Singles Live’ was before I ended up on the YouTube show,” says Amicia about appearing on the social media series executive-produced and hosted by Chicago radio personality Kendra G. In November 2022, she was a guest on the weekend program, where Kendra gave her a platform to discuss what she was looking for in a man. She wanted someone with a Christian background who was confident, engaged in community, driven, cultured, active, supportive and had a great smile — more so, good teeth. No yuckmouths allowed.

Unbeknownst to her, her future husband was watching.

“I love talking, love connecting, and figured, why not?” she recalls. “I went in with an open mind, and it just so happened that Daniel saw my interview. Apparently, my ‘Great Catch’ highlight video caught his attention—he says he was drawn to how clear I was about what I wanted. Next thing I know, he’s sliding into my DMs. We lived 13 hours apart, but after some long phone calls, we knew we were onto something real.”

After a first date, the two realized how much they had in common. They quickly became exclusive, and within a year of meeting, Daniel knew Amicia was his person. According to him, he had a feeling very early on.

“After those first few conversations, I realized we were really aligned—at least in terms of our values,” he says. “We talked for hours, and that’s when I knew we had something deeper.”

So, on the Thanksgiving holiday in 2023, he proposed to Amicia on the rooftop of a restaurant in Chicago during what she thought would be an ordinary night on the town. “My family was all in on it, too, and it felt perfect to have them there,” she says. “It wasn’t just a proposal—it was like a celebration of everything we’d been building together up to that point.”

While November had clearly been good to the couple, considering that’s when they first connected and when he proposed, they ditched the cooler month and the United States altogether in favor of tying the knot in Jamaica.

“Montego Bay was the perfect choice for so many reasons. Daniel’s family has roots there—he’s Jamaican and St. Vincentian, and his grandmother, who’s in her 90s, still lives in Jamaica,” she says. “It was important for us to have her and our family on the island there with us.”

And so, both families and all Amicia and Daniel’s loved ones and supporters, including Kendra G, who brought them together, were able to experience a celebration of love, which couldn’t be hindered by a recent hurricane and sweltering heat. They rejoiced, danced, and partied, with help from very cool custom fans (that had the couple’s names, wedding date lit up on the blades, and a favorite scripture), and refreshing drinks handed out in coconuts with their initials carved into them, during Jamaican Independence Day weekend. Everything about the day was one of a kind, including Daniel taking to the mic to sing to his bride.

“There were a hundred people in the room, but it felt like just the two of us,” Amicia says. “It was one of those moments I’ll never forget.”

Check out a few more unforgettable moments from the couple’s special day in Montego Bay in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photographer: Kashif Robinson

Wedding Planner: Nyka Taylor

Caterer: Epic Plating

Band: Dub Squad

Makeup: BrushedbyNicole Beauty

Hair: Simply Beautiful Jamaica

