All The Looks From Spotify’s Fashion Show

Fashion and music have gone hand-in-hand for decades, and yesterday in Los Angeles, budding superstars and OGs attended Spotify’s Feelin’ Myself Fashion Show. The streaming platform usually has a playlist made already made for your “feelin’ myself” mood, but they brought it to life this time around. Billboard’s newest hot commodity Doechii walked the show, and the hottest artists out were in attendance to see the up-and-comers reign on the runway. Saucy Santana, BIA, and Baby Tate were among some of the stylish looks pulled before entering into the hot pink ambiance that was the fashions and music celebration fashion show.

Take a look at Spotify’s Feelin’ Myself fashion show looks below.

Doechii at Spotify Presents: The Feelin' Myself Fashion Show

Jadah Blue at Spotify Presents: The Feelin' Myself Fashion Show

Saucy Santana at Spotify Presents: The Feelin' Myself Fashion Show

Markell Washington at Spotify Presents: The Feelin' Myself Fashion Show

BIA at Spotify Presents: The Feelin' Myself Fashion Show

Baby Tate at Spotify Presents: The Feelin' Myself Fashion Show

Amber Wagner at Spotify Presents: The Feelin' Myself Fashion Show