Alicia Keys’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Alicia Keys has always been the epitome of soulful beauty. From the superwoman’s signature no-makeup movement to her radiant, glowing skin, The Diary of Alicia Keys singer redefines what it means to embrace natural beauty. Whether she’s rocking her iconic braids, a bold red lip, or a fresh-faced look, Keys’s beauty moments are a testament to the power of owning your beauty and truth. She’s not just a trendsetter but a trailblazer who inspires us all to embrace our unique features.

In 2003, we couldn’t help falling in love with her look at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards. She stunned in her signature braids paired with pink eyeshadow, dramatic eyeliner, and glossy lips. The following year, she attended the MTV Video Music Awards sporting a short curly hairstyle, gold eyeshadow, and thick eyeliner. In 2005, the Unplugged singer switched things up at the Memoirs of a Geisha premiere with a chic pouf hairstyle, silver eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner.

Fast forwarding to 2016, Keys shook the beauty world when she stepped out at the MTV Video Music Awards without makeup—making a powerful statement about self-love. The following year, at the BET Awards, she walked the red carpet barefaced and radiant, with glass-like skin and a headscarf. In 2019, she brought the drama to the Met Gala—rocking a sleek quiff hairstyle that turned heads. And who could forget her stunning jumbo twists at the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show?

In honor of her 44th birthday today, here are her most iconic beauty moments.

01 01 The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Street Sightings NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Alicia Keys enters the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

02 02 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show – Rehearsals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Alicia Keys performs during rehearsals for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

03 03 2001 MTV Rehearsal Alicia Keys during 2001 MTV Rehearsal at Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

04 04 2014 Social Good Summit – Day 1 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: Alicia Keys attends the 2014 Social Good Summit at 92Y on September 21, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

05 05 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Alicia Keys attends the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

06 06 Unite4good And Variety Host 1st Annual Unite4:humanity Event LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 27: Singer Alicia Keys arrives at the 1st Annual Unite4:humanity event hosted by Unite4good and Variety at Sony Studios on February 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

07 07 Photo of Alicia KEYS NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 01: Photo of Alicia KEYS (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

08 08 15th Annual Soul Train Awards Alicia Keys (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

09 09 Cornetto Free Music Festival MILAN, ITALY – MAY 30: Alicia Keys performs at the Cornetto free music festival on May 30, 2004 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Morena Brengola/Redferns)

10 10 The 19th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals Alicia Keys during The 19th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals at Waldorf Astoria in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

11 11 2003 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards and Inductions Alicia Keys in Dolce&Gabbana at the 2003 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards and Inductions at Marriott Marquis in New York City, New York. (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

12 12 2016 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Recording artst Alicia Keys attend the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

13 13 2012 MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute To Paul McCartney – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Musician Alicia Keys arrives at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Paul McCartney held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

14 14 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Alicia Keys arrives at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

15 15 Chanel – Runway RTW – Fall 2012 – Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Alicia Keys front row at the Chanel Autumn Winter 2012 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images)

16 16 MTV EMA’s 2012 – Exclusive Arrivals FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 11: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Alicia Keys attends the MTV EMA’s 2012 at Festhalle Frankfurt on November 11, 2012 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2012/Getty Images for MTV)

17 17 The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Alicia Keys attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

18 18 “Memoirs of a Geisha” premiere Alicia Keys at the “Memoirs of a Geisha” premiere at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mirek Towski/FilmMagic)

19 19 The 44th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party Alicia Keys (Photo by Lester Cohen Archive/WireImage)

20 20 2008 American Music Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 23: Alicia Keys arrives at the 2008 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on November 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)