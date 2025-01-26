Home

Alicia Keys’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

In celebration of her 44th birthday today, here are some of Alicia Keys’s most inspiring beauty moments.
By Larry Stansbury ·

Alicia Keys has always been the epitome of soulful beauty. From the superwoman’s signature no-makeup movement to her radiant, glowing skin, The Diary of Alicia Keys singer redefines what it means to embrace natural beauty. Whether she’s rocking her iconic braids, a bold red lip, or a fresh-faced look, Keys’s beauty moments are a testament to the power of owning your beauty and truth. She’s not just a trendsetter but a trailblazer who inspires us all to embrace our unique features.

In 2003, we couldn’t help falling in love with her look at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards. She stunned in her signature braids paired with pink eyeshadow, dramatic eyeliner, and glossy lips. The following year, she attended the MTV Video Music Awards sporting a short curly hairstyle, gold eyeshadow, and thick eyeliner. In 2005, the Unplugged singer switched things up at the Memoirs of a Geisha premiere with a chic pouf hairstyle, silver eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner.

Fast forwarding to 2016, Keys shook the beauty world when she stepped out at the MTV Video Music Awards without makeup—making a powerful statement about self-love. The following year, at the BET Awards, she walked the red carpet barefaced and radiant, with glass-like skin and a headscarf. In 2019, she brought the drama to the Met Gala—rocking a sleek quiff hairstyle that turned heads. And who could forget her stunning jumbo twists at the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show?

In honor of her 44th birthday today, here are her most iconic beauty moments. 