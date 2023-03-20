Home · News

8 Black Supermodels Who Walked Moschino

These models have shaped the industry and worn the designs of the former Creative Director of Moschino, Jeremy Scott.
8 Black Supermodels Who Walked Moschino

Today, the Moschino Creative Director, Jeremy Scott, has decided to step down from the role after 10 years of some incredibly out-of-the-box runway shows. The New York-based designer even had a show on the subway trains of New York in 2020 for New York Fashion Week. Along with creative designs, the brand has also booked the biggest names to walk its shows over the decade, like Naomi Campbell and a new guard of supermodels like Precious Lee. Moschino has definitely had its cultural impact because of the Black community’s influences in New York. Scott has done a good job of blending his visions and weaving together Black culture’s input to fashion. The brand’s former creative director also has an eponymous brand, and even in Moschino, you can see that both brands had translated Scott’s vision for each very similar in style and color.

Take a look at the Black supermodels who have made their marks on the Moschino runway in the past.

TOPICS: 