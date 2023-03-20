Today, the Moschino Creative Director, Jeremy Scott, has decided to step down from the role after 10 years of some incredibly out-of-the-box runway shows. The New York-based designer even had a show on the subway trains of New York in 2020 for New York Fashion Week. Along with creative designs, the brand has also booked the biggest names to walk its shows over the decade, like Naomi Campbell and a new guard of supermodels like Precious Lee. Moschino has definitely had its cultural impact because of the Black community’s influences in New York. Scott has done a good job of blending his visions and weaving together Black culture’s input to fashion. The brand’s former creative director also has an eponymous brand, and even in Moschino, you can see that both brands had translated Scott’s vision for each very similar in style and color.

Take a look at the Black supermodels who have made their marks on the Moschino runway in the past.

01 Joan Smalls Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Joan Smalls walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)

02 Precious Lee Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Precious Lee walks the runway at the Moschino SS22 show on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino SS22 show )

03 Winnie Harlow Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 24: Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the Moschino x H&M – Runway at Pier 36 on October 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

04 Naomi Campbell for Moschino x H&M Runway NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 24: Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Moschino x H&M – Runway at Pier 36 on October 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

05 Leomie Anderson For Moschino x H&M Runway

06 Halima Aden For Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show

07 Alton Mason For Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Alton Mason walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on December 09, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino)