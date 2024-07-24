Jekalyn Carr, Kierra Sheard, Ricky Dillard And More Win Big At The 39th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

ATL Pics/Prince Williams for Central City Productions

The Stellars are heralded as the first gospel music awards show in the country that honors gospel artists, writers and industry professionals. This year, the annual show celebrated its 39th year, co-hosted by Comedians Rickey Smiley and Loni Love for a night of praising the anointed stars in the industry for their God-given talents.

This year, Tye Tribbett received six awards, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Urban Single or Performance of the Year for “Only One Night Tho (Live),” as well as Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, and Contemporary Album of the Year for his live album All Things New. On top of his list of wins included Tribbett receiving the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. Likewise, Jekalyn Carr earned the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year, Traditional Album of the Year, and Recorded Music Packaging of the Year awards for her self-titled project, JEKALYN. Additionally, she earned Traditional Artist of the Year and Traditional Female Artist of the Year titles.

Houston native and Grammy nominated gospel star Kim Burrell received the Aretha Franklin Icon Award for her legacy in gospel music. During her acceptance speech, Burrell issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community for past comments she’s made. “We want them to have strength and to sincerely know that we must all do the work to embrace all of God’s people and show forth His love to everyone,” she said. “Tonight, I hope this award and this moment can be the beginning of a bridge building and listening to each other as we follow peace with all men and develop the character of God, which requires seeing God.”

Other awardees included The Walls Group, (Duo/Chorus Group of the Year), Ricky Dillard (Choir of the Year), Jovonta Patton (New Artist of the Year), Kierra Sheard (Contemporary Female Artist of the Year), and Donald Lawrence (Special Event Album of the Year).

You can watch the 39th Stellar Gospel Music Awards on the Stellar Network on Saturday, August 3 at 8PM and 11PM EST and in broadcast syndication from August 10, 2024 – September 8, 2024. BET will air the 39th Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Sunday, August 4 at 8 PM ET/PT.

Keep scrolling to see all the winners from the Stellar Awards.

01 01 Anthony Brown Anthony Brown

02 02 Da Truth Da Truth

03 03 Erica Campbell Erica Campbell

04 04 JDS and Kierra Sheard JDS and Kierra Sheard

05 05 Jovonta Patton Jovonta Patton

06 06 Kim Burrell Kim Burrell

07 07 Lisa Knowles and the Brown Singers Lisa Knowles and the Brown Singers