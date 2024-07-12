EFOC 2024: Your Vote Is Your Voice. Use It To Shape The Future And Drive Change

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

At the “Our Vote, Our Voice, Our Power” panel during the Global Black Economic Forum at ESSENCE Festival 2024, the discussion centered on the critical importance of voting, community engagement, and the motivation behind exercising this fundamental right.

The panel featured an esteemed group of speakers, including Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the 1619 Project and Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University; Brittany Packnett-Cunningham, activist and founder of Campaign Zero; Flau’jae Johnson, national champion for LSU Women’s Basketball; and Reyna Roberts, rapper and songwriter.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™

Addressing the core issues of the upcoming election, the panel highlighted why voting is crucial, particularly for Black communities. Hannah-Jones emphasized the power and responsibility of voting in a democracy. She pointed out the ongoing historical struggle between striving for multiracial democracy and maintaining a system that predominantly serves one group.

“When we know 60 years ago we finally became as close to a democracy as we had with the passage of the Voting Rights Act. That put into play this fundamental fight over whether we want to be a multiracial democracy or continue to be a democracy for one racial group, which are white people,” Jones said.

The conversation then transitioned to strategies for engaging communities around the election. Brittany Packnett-Cunningham highlighted the importance of standing in our power, even when inconvenient, as a catalyst for change and inspiration for others. She stressed the need for transparency about the voting process and managing expectations regarding the pace of change.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Flau’jae Johnson, Reyna Roberts and Beth Lynk attend the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“Sharing with people the why, going and reading the 900 pages of Project 2025 together, and recognizing that when we tell folks the why we have to help them understand the vote in a way we’ve not talked about it,” said Cunningham. “We tell everybody that a single vote, a single election will save and fix everything, that is a lie we have to stop telling it. The truth is your vote is a strategic weapon in setting the conditions for your next battle,” she said.

The youngest panelists, Flau’jae Johnson and Reyna Roberts, shared their motivations for leading and discussing the election, driven by a desire to create a better future for younger family members. Johnson, in particular, has channeled her personal loss to gun violence into advocacy, transforming the recording studio where her father was killed into a community resource center.

“I try to use my voice for the voiceless because I am confident enough to speak out and face the consequences,” said Johnson.

From highlighting the historical context of voting rights to advocating for community engagement and transparency, the panel at ESSENCE Festival 2024 underscored the power of collective action and the critical importance of voting in shaping the future.