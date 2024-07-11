EFOC 2024: Best Moments From Day Two At AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA

Isaac Campbell

Day two of AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA at the Essence Festival of Culture 2024 was a vibrant blend of emotional wellness, musical artistry, and enlightening dialogue. Attendees engaged in workshops focused on emotional well-being, experienced a soulful musical performance by Denisia, and participated in a crucial conversation about the origins and sustainability of our food. The day’s programming offered a rich tapestry of activities that nurtured both the mind and spirit, further establishing the festival as a hub of cultural and intellectual exchange.

Tapping Into Wellness: EFT Workshop for Emotional Wellness

A highlight of the day was the wellness workshop led by Daryaan Mcleod, designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive toolkit for dismantling psychological distress. Through the Emotional Freedom Technique, participants were empowered to become the architects of their own emotional well-being. Mcleod’s expert guidance and practical exercises offered valuable insights and strategies for achieving emotional freedom, leaving attendees with a renewed sense of control and resilience in managing their mental health.

Food From The Source

Food From The Source offered a transformative discussion that reimagined how we think about, grow, and buy our food. Moderated by Adam McFarland, the panel featured insightful contributions from Dreka Gates and Madera Rogers-Henry. This groundbreaking conversation delved into the dream of “Edible Utopias” – affordable, sustainable eating, highlighting how connecting directly with the sources of our meals can revolutionize our health, communities, and environmental impact. The session empowered attendees to envision and contribute to a vibrant food future, where every choice plants a seed for meaningful change.

Nail Lore Chronicles: Shaping The Future Of Nail Art

The panel discussion, moderated by AFROPUNK Editor Shelby Stewart and featuring rapper Rah Digga, nail artist Bernadette Thompson, and beauty entrepreneur Morgan Dixon, delved into the rich history and ongoing impact of Black women in the nail art industry. Often labeled as “ghetto until proven fashionable,” nail art and designs have long been pioneered by Black women, from the vibrant cultures of Africa to the creative expressions in America’s ghettos. The panelists highlighted not only the extraordinary creativity and innovation Black women bring to nail art but also the stark realities of the beauty industry. Despite its billion-dollar valuation, the industry remains largely inaccessible to the very women who have significantly shaped it. This discussion underscored the need for greater recognition, investment, and ownership opportunities for Black women within the beauty sector, aiming to bridge the gap between their cultural contributions and economic stake.