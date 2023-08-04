Celebrate Hip-Hop’s Anniversary With Luxe Statement Doorknocker Earrings

Sister Love

Mary J. Blige and Simone I. Smith are releasing a new Sister Love jewelry capsule collection in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

The limited-edition collection will include two hoop earring styles largely inspired by the style and legacy of the beloved genre. Smith and Blige poured their love of the ‘80s and the fly looks during that era into this new capsule. The forthcoming range is an homage to classic rope and bamboo door knockers, but the pieces are also modern. Nameplates on the earrings include the phrases, “Fly Girl” and “Hip-Hop.”

Smith has a special relationship with hip-hop, she’s known by many as the original “Around The Way Girl.” Years ago, she was given her first pair of hoops, triangle doorknockers by LL Cool J who is now her husband.

“We decided on these earrings styles for Hip-Hop 50 because these are the earrings that were the most popular, Smith says. “Hip-hop culture always influences the designs for Sister Love.”

She adds, “Hip-hop is so important to me because it gave me my identity growing up in the inner city and the projects. It was and still is a powerful way for us to express ourselves and understand other artists and rappers who MC through their experience. Years ago people thought this genre would be extinct, but 50 years later it is still here and just as big as rock and roll.”

The Sister Love capsule collection will be available on www.sisterlovemjb.com on August 11.