Yesterday, Sephora released new details surrounding its yearly incubator program. The makeup conglomerate has selected 8 brands who will participate in this year’s initiative, which for the first time ever features a purposeful group of BIPOC founders. Celebrating six years of this informal process, the brand intends to reflect on their commitment by increasing its representation in stores.

“Last year, we made a commitment to dedicate fifteen percent of Sephora’s shelf space to Black-owened brands, and we quickly realized the role that our Accelerate program could play in not only helping us to reach that goal, but to set these brands up for long-term success,” said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing.

Including a Sephora-led curriculum, each founder will receive mentorship from industry veterans, and critical information that results into landing investment firms and venture capitalist. As the program wraps, all brands will launch in Sephora at the end of 2021. “The goral of this program has long been to provide meaningful, ongoing support for growing brands,” Patrick continued.

Brands participating in the program include; 54 Thrones, EADEM, Glory, Hyper Skin, Imania Beauty, Kulfi Beauty, ries, and Topicals.

For more information on the 2021 Sephora Accelerator Program visit sephoraaccelerate.com