Rihanna Styles Number Two In a Shirt Everyone Has

Hand-in-hand, after weeks of events and after parties, it looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are taking the slower route of activities. The couple was strolling in Los Angeles in cool-kid outfits that gave the lax energy that Los Angeles often has. Rihanna’s maternity style has to be the most notable and best there is out there. Her first pregnancy made waves that no other pop star had over the internet. Twitter and think-pieces on her bare baby bump fashion was an iconic moment, and we’re getting to experience it all over again and couldn’t be more thankful.

Riri’s off-duty outfit is made of all the essentials that you most likely have in your own closet. A striped rugby long-sleeve shirt, baggy jeans, and boots. The gold middle finger earring she wore is probably not in your collection, but we’ll try to find it for you in the meantime, get into how you can get this look too.

These three pieces are easy to find if you don’t already have them in your closet, but we looked, so you didn’t have to! For the shirt, all you have to do is tuck it into your bra or tie it in the back and tuck the knot in. No need to use the scissors on a perfectly good shirt if you don’t need to. The jeans will be a life safer the further you’re further along in your pregnancy with spacious yet high-quality denim, and even if you’re not pregnant, this is just a look that anyone can achieve.