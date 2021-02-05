Kevin Hart Debuts Capsule Collection With Roots Of Fight

Kevin Hart has announced his joint partnership and capsule collection with apparel brand Roots Of Fight. Today, the comedian is debuting his new clothing collection with the brand, which pays homage to different milestones in the comedian’s life.

“I am proud to now present my capsule that shows some love to my home town of Philly and my personal roots,” Hart exclusively tells ESSENCE. “I grew up on 15th and Erie in North Philly.” With intention on launching during Black History Month, the collection titled PHILLY 15 & ERIE COLLECTION, is a direct reflection of the comedian’s Philadelphia roots. Items featured in this first capsule include a hoody, sweatshirt and tee, and this collection, along with others to follow in the coming months, will see a portion of all proceeds go to selected charities.

“I have been watching Roots Of Fight for years and appreciate the story telling and detail they put into collaborations with Iconic figures,” Hart exclaimed. “I chose to work with them on telling some of my most memorable and formative moments in my career so that I can share with my fans some wearable historic moments that are important to me.”

Ranging in price from $48 – $85, shop the Kevin Hart x Roots Of Fight collection exclusively on rootsoffight.com.