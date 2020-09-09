With 54 days left until the election, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have put their campaign into full throttle. The candidates for President (Biden) and Vice President (Harris) have collaborated with 19 American designers for their latest ‘Believe In Better’ merchandise collection.

The group of curators volunteered their design services to mock up limited edition pieces in support for the Biden and Harris campaign. Selects include shirts, totes, sweatshirts, scarves, face masks, and jewelry.

“We are thrilled to announce this collection of affordable merchandise designed by a diverse group of talented American fashion designers and made in America,” said Rufus Gifford, Deputy Campaign Manager, Biden for President in a statement provided to ESSENCE. “We are in a battle to restore the soul of our nation, and we’re seeing Americans across the country come together in a variety of ways to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Most recently, the fashion industry has shifted its campaigns and launches to center around the current social climate. From voting merchandise to donating proceeds, designers across the globe are utilizing their voice.

The following crafted pieces for the Believe in Better collection: Joseph Altuzarra, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Jonathan Cohen, Carly Cushnie, Kathryn and Lizzie Fortunato, Victor Glemaud, Prabal Gurung, Gabriela Hearst, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough (Proenza Schouler), Brett Heyman (Edie Parker), Aurora James (Brother Vellies), Thakoon Panichgul, Monique Péan, Joe Perez, Vera Wang, and Jason Wu.

The collection is now available at https://store.joebiden.com.