Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Signs With IMG Models

Last week, Amanda Gorman became the youngest poet at 22-years-old to recite at an inauguration. After enormous praise on her presentation, Gorman has inked a deal with IMG Models – home to popular faces like Chanel Iman, Ashley Graham, and Joan Smalls. IMG is one of the leading modeling agencies across the globe with verticals in buzzing areas including New York, Paris, and Milan.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, IMG will help the poet with editorial endorsements meaning, Gorman will be front facing and leading a lot more campaigns in the future. “Change is occurring in the fashion industry, and it’s a shift that each of us can advocate for across all brands,“Gorman told Teen Vogue.

The deal heightens Gorman reach to touch fashion and beauty on a global scale. The creative recited her original poem “The Hill We Climb” at last week’s ceremony in a full Prada look previously working with the luxury fashion house for its SS21 show last September.