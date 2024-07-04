Buy From A Black Woman And H&M Kick Off A Tour In New Orleans During The 30th ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Getty Images/Buy From A Black Woman

Buy From A Black Woman is an organization dedicated to empowering, educating, and inspiring Black women business owners and their communities. Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, the organization grew traction, including eyes from H&M. The organization’s many resources such as educational programs, funding resources, and an online directory made it clear that it was to be taken seriously.

H&M has worked with the organization in the past, going on a yearly tour entitled the “Inspire Tour.” It did just that. Black women-owned businesses were getting the attention they deserved as they stopped at different cities to showcase what they had to offer to expand their communities and consumer bases. The two have worked together since 2021 during Women’s Day. The organization has been able to do 100 workshops, awarded over 45 business grants, and helped expand over 30 Black women-owned businesses through accelerator programs.

“The Inspire Tour highlights Black Women Business Owners who are finding, owning and living out their ambitions,” said Porcher in a statement on the 2023 tour. “Their stories of triumph over adversity showcase the victories in their communities, which inspires both entrepreneurs and consumers who dare to want more to keep reaching for their dreams.”

H&M and Buy From A Black Woman have partnered together again for a tour kicking off in New Orleans. The tour will feature six retailers: AQUA Waterproof Headwear, Grace The Collection, Imani Smile, My Tribe Essentials, and Sibahle Teas. We’re putting our money where our mouth is by supporting these Black women. Other locations to RSVP to are Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Liberty, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Macon and Atlanta, Georgia, and Toronto, Ontario.

The Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour will be located in H&M’s French Quarter storefront from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.