ELOQUII Announces Award For BIPOC Designers

ELOQUII, the pioneering brand for size inclusivity announced today its latest initiative. The company is the founding sponsor of The Cultivate Award, presented by The Curvy Fashionista. The emerging award is an initiative that supports the next generation of BIPOC designers pushing to expand inclusive fashion.

The Cultivate Award will allow up-and-coming designers to apply for the opportunity to win a $10,000 grant, one-year professional mentorship program, and the designer’s very own capsule collection for consideration to be produced and sold on ELOQUII.com in 2022. “I’ve been looking for ways to create a lasting impact on the plus-size community, and The Cultivate Award is one of them,” said Marie Denee, creator and Editor in Chief of The Curvy Fashionista.The two runners-up will each be awarded a $2,500 scholarship grant and additional prizes. The initiative will also introduce “Voter’s Choice” which will give one winner the opportunity to be selected by the public.

Based on criteria including inspiration, originality, innovation and aesthetic a panel of judges including industry insiders like Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Timothy Snell, Liris Crosse, and Yesenia Torres will evaluate the designers work and choose the group of recipients. The Cultivate Award, TCF and ELOQUII aim to help BIPOC indie designers with this project and bring their visions to life and build thriving businesses.

To apply, BIPOC designers that fit the criteria of serving a plus-size (size 14+) audience for at least two years can submit an application here. Submissions will be reviewed by the judges on a rolling basis through March 1, 2021. Finalists will be notified ahead of a live-streamed finale event in May.