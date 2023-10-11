Advisry’s Keith Herron Announced As An AMIRI Prize Finalist

Getty Images

Keith Herron the young designer behind Advisry had a successful recent fashion week this season with his latest runway show. This year Herron is in the running to win the AMIRI Prize 2023, which includes $100,000 and mentorship from Miki Amiri. His brand has been worn by stars like Steve Lacy, Tyler, the Creator, and even the late Virgil Abloh. The designer first launched the prize program in 2021.

Herron founded his brand back in 2014 at 13 years old and has seen exponential growth throughout the years. His latest runway presentation is definitive proof. The prize is also focused on brands that have not only artistic potential but commercial appeal, as there is room in the market for young, fresh talent.

The winner of the award will be selected by a fashion jury comprised of Amiri, Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall, footwear designer Salehe Bembury, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue editor-at-large, June Ambrose, Puma’s creative director, stylist Law Roach, stylist Lucia Liu and more. Advisry is joined by finalists Maxwell Osborne, Abdel El Tayeb, Dorian Rahimzadeh, Ekwerike Chkwuma, Grace Ling, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Li Gong, and Luke Zhou and Maike Huang for the prize.