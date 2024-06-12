What To Wear To The 2024 Essence Festival

Robyn Mowatt

As someone who has been to Essence Festival a few times, I’d consider myself to have a few insights on the best attire to wear while there. The blazing sun in New Orleans is something that is nearly inescapable, and this is always my guiding light when I pack for Louisiana. Outside of the heat, there’s also an incorrigible humid feeling; it’s somewhat relentless if I’m being honest. That means it’s key to center Essence Fest outfits around being cool at all times–for me, that means not being afraid to embrace two-piece sets, breathable midi dresses, and cropped tops.

With these notions in mind, in addition to how you might end up walking throughout the French Quarter, I set out to piece together a few outfits you can get inspired by as you plan your 2024 Essence Festival outfits. Whether you’re a newbie or a novice to festivals, it’s important to note that Essence’s jam-packed scheduling consists of events, late-night concerts, and the forthcoming takeover of the Caesars Superdome. Each of these elements provides an opportunity for self-expression or perhaps leaning on your daily staples. I dress for comfort when attending daylong music festivals or events indoors (where the air conditioning might be on blast).

My best advice is to dress like yourself but a bit more elevated–you never know who you might run into. The festival also moonlights as a spectacular networking opportunity. If you have a few pairs of comfortable kitten heels, platform heels, and sandals you love, pack them. Sneakers are an absolute must, too.

One final note: throw a few colorful or experimental dresses into the mix for going out. Since I’ll be celebrating my birthday, I rented a few interesting options from Simon Miller, Bottega Veneta, and Rendoll so I have a few refreshing options different from my daily go-to’s (they are listed below).

Below take a look at some of the outfits you can use as inspiration as you pack for Essence Festival.

Try Out Funky Prints

Robyn Mowatt

I’m someone who is obsessed with compelling prints. This Simon Miller dress is ideal for anyone who is also unafraid to try out interesting patterns–additionally, since it’s made out of a mesh material it will provide some respite from the heat in New Orleans. I decided to incorporate my Adidas Samba sneakers with this dress because it felt laid back. If you’ll be out all day, you won’t regret wearing sneakers. And also be sure to add a carry-all like my medium Telfar for all your essentials. This looks comfortable and sporty.

Incorporate Vintage

Robyn Mowatt

Vintage T-shirts are my thing. I recently picked this one up in Cold Spring, New York, on a day trip from AK Vintage. If you have a tee with an interesting graphic on the front this can be the base for your outfit. Tennis skirts are having a moment so I opted to throw on mine from Aritzia in black. Next, adding a girl-ish element like floral applique sandals felt natural for me, so I went for it. This pair is by Dolce Vita. I envisioned this outfit as ideal for popping out of my hotel for late-night drinks, so the Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie was my best bet for a handbag. It’s small enough to fit all my essentials. Overall, this is an easy-to-copy ensemble.

Two-Piece Sets Are Essential

Robyn Mowatt

Matching sets are still trending right now–I saw a bunch when I was in a local mall at Zara a few weeks ago. I caved and purchased a cream textured set comprised of a backless top and flowy pants from Zara and it’s surprisingly lightweight. Here I’m bringing up the sun in New Orleans again, it’s why I’ll be leaning on outfits like this one for a day trip in the French Quarter. Adding a lightweight knit bag to throw souvenirs in led me to my Travis Scott X Jordan Brand knit bag; it’s an oldie but goodie. Sandals with a bit of a heel are perfect if you plan to be out and about for at least half a day. That notion led me to this option with suede details and a wooden 3” platform heel by Steve Madden. I’m pretty happy with how these textures played out when combined into one outfit.

For A Night Out

Robyn Mowatt

A night out is deserved if you plan to attend panels, the Superdome, and more. If you’ll be attending a concert, I suggest going for a comfortable shoe and building around that. In my case, As of late, I’ve been loving kitten heels, so I grabbed my new Kairi Mid heel by Dolce Vita in black. Next, I decided to put together two contrasting materials, cotton and knit. The white crossed crop is an older Zara piece, I paired it with a knitted skirt in magenta by Simon Miller. If you plan to be out for hours, you’ll need a bag that can fit a portable battery, your ID cards, and more. Ciriaco’s Multi-Pocket Baguette is ideal here–I enjoy all the little pockets it comes with. Overall, this outfit feels very me, and I know I would wear it if given the opportunity to.

The Little Black Dress

Robyn Mowatt

I’ve been eyeing Simon Miller’s Beep Beep dress for a while. Recently, the brand launched a mini version of it. I think it’s a striking little black dress–I’m a firm believer that when you are taking trips, you should pack a sexy one like this. Especially because you don’t know where you’ll end up. I paired it with another floral heel, the Amora heeled sandals from Dolce Vita, in a muted pink tone. This was to only draw attention to the dress which has interesting detailing throughout. I’m always looking for a reason to throw on my vintage Gucci clutch; wherever the evening takes you, a trusty clutch will do just fine.

Lean Into Whimsical Pieces

Robyn Mowatt

Rendoll is a brand I have a keen interest in. The Nigerian company has been on my radar for over a year. When I saw the purple Abba Mini dress, I immediately saw myself wearing it this summer. Essence Festival and a night out might be the perfect formula. I added my Tony Bianco sandals I bought during the pandemic, if you’d like a similar pair, I suggest you pick up these. Once again, I am rooting for you or myself to add a clutch to finish this outfit. Mine is a Rachel Roy clutch that isn’t available anymore; here’s an equally fun alternative by Andrea Iyamah.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.