Unveiling Your Authenticity: Crafting Your Personal Brand Narrative

Some of fashion’s most influential voices—Edvin Thompson, CFDA’s Emerging Designer of the Year in 2021, and L’Enchanteur, finalists for this year’s CFDA awards—are set to share their insights in a conversation with ESSENCE Chief of Staff, Barkue Tubman. This panel will explore the importance of crafting a brand narrative that resonates authentically with your audience while staying true to your identity. Whether you're establishing your story or strengthening your market presence, these designers will provide valuable advice to help elevate your brand.