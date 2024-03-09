Turning The Page: A Cold Read Exercise w/Robi Reed

Calling all aspiring actors and actresses! Are you ready to put your skillset to the test of all tests? Come prepared for the chance to read a script live in front of an audience and receive realtime feedback from some of the top casting directors, producers and entertainers in the business. Plus, get their unfiltered perspectives on what it really takes to nail your auditions, land that dream role, or take that next step towards a future career in casting.