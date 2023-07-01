To Do Or Not To Do: BBLs, Vaginoplasty, Veneers
"This is the health talk you’ve been waiting for.
Essence Stage will bring together the best practitioners and voices for real talk on medical procedures that range from veneers to vaginoplasty or gender affirming surgery.
Moderated by our ESSENCE editors, we’ll pass the mic to ask questions about the procedures you’ve been curious to ask.
Lineup
-
Dr. Uche BlackstockFounder, Advancing Health Equity and MSNBC & NBC News Medical Contributor
-
The Three Doctors' Dr. Davis
-
Kimberly Wilson