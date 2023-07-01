To Do Or Not To Do: BBLs, Vaginoplasty, Veneers

To Do Or Not To Do: BBLs, Vaginoplasty, Veneers

"This is the health talk you’ve been waiting for.

Essence Stage will bring together the best practitioners and voices for real talk on medical procedures that range from veneers to vaginoplasty or gender affirming surgery.

Moderated by our ESSENCE editors, we’ll pass the mic to ask questions about the procedures you’ve been curious to ask.

Lineup

  • To Do Or Not To Do: BBLs, Vaginoplasty, Veneers
    Dr. Uche Blackstock
    Founder, Advancing Health Equity and MSNBC & NBC News Medical Contributor
  • Announcing a Groundbreaking Professional Development App
    The Three Doctors' Dr. Davis
  • Announcing a Groundbreaking Professional Development App
    Kimberly Wilson