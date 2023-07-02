The Waves and Texture of Beauty Industry Change

The Waves and Texture of Beauty Industry Change

There have been numerous stories and reports about the inequities that exist for Black and Brown people working in the beauty industry. Hear from core members of the Texture Education Collective—from L’Oréal, Louisiana State Legislature, and the Professional Beauty Association—about the efforts underway to advance equity across the beauty industry.

Sponsored by

Lineup

  • #NoFilter: On Being Black at the #1 Beauty Company in the World by L’Oréal
    Erica Roberson-Peters
    Vice President of DE&I Business Development, Professional Products Division at L’Oreal
  • #NoFilter: On Being Black at the #1 Beauty Company in the World by L’Oréal
    Tippi Shorter Rank
    Celebrity Stylist
  • #NoFilter: On Being Black at the #1 Beauty Company in the World by L’Oréal
    Myra Reddy
    Director of Government Affairs for the Professional Beauty Association