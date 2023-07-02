The Waves and Texture of Beauty Industry Change
There have been numerous stories and reports about the inequities that exist for Black and Brown people working in the beauty industry. Hear from core members of the Texture Education Collective—from L’Oréal, Louisiana State Legislature, and the Professional Beauty Association—about the efforts underway to advance equity across the beauty industry.
Sponsored by
Lineup
Erica Roberson-PetersVice President of DE&I Business Development, Professional Products Division at L’Oreal
Tippi Shorter RankCelebrity Stylist
Myra ReddyDirector of Government Affairs for the Professional Beauty Association