The Power of Broadcast: Women of ABC

From action-packed procedural dramas and dazzling reality competition series to live news covering the presidential campaign, join the women of ABC as they explore the power of representation and reflect on their personal experiences as leading talent across some of network television’s most popular series and important news programming, including 9-1-1 (Aisha Hinds), ABC News (Rachel Scott), Dancing with the Stars (Britt Stewart) and The Rookie (Mekia Cox).