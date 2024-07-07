The Politics of the Attacks on Black Women.
From the womb to the tomb and in so many ways in between, Black women are under attack. Native Land Pod hosts an important conversation with Black women—fearless and resilient—on the receiving end of these political attacks at every level of government. We will learn how they are fighting back and how we can join them!
Lineup
-
Congresswoman Jasmine CrockettU.S. House of Representatives from Texas’s 30th Congressional District
-
Crystal MasonVoting Rights Activist