The Origins of Origin: A One on One with Ava DuVernay

This session features director Ava DuVernay in conversaton with ESSENCE Ventures CEO Caroline Wanga, as she shares the journey of adapting the book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents." Attendees will learn about Ava's innovative methods of bringing this content to the screen--from adaption and funding, to exhibition and distribution. Prepare to be inspired!