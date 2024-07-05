The Importance of Mentorship to Advancing Economic Opportunity in the Black Community and the Future of Work.

Today, one in three youth lacks a positive adult mentor and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America – the nation’s leading youth mentorship organization – has a waitlist of 30K youth, the majority of whom are youth of color. This session highlights the transformative effect of mentorship for the Black community and society at-large (from economic mobility to mental health), destigmatize perceptions around mentorship and what it takes to be a mentor, and further activate and encourage attendees to become mentors.