The Importance of Mentorship to Advancing Economic Opportunity in the Black Community and the Future of Work.

The Importance of Mentorship to Advancing Economic Opportunity in the Black Community and the Future of Work.

Today, one in three youth lacks a positive adult mentor and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America – the nation’s leading youth mentorship organization – has a waitlist of 30K youth, the majority of whom are youth of color. This session highlights the transformative effect of mentorship for the Black community and society at-large (from economic mobility to mental health), destigmatize perceptions around mentorship and what it takes to be a mentor, and further activate and encourage attendees to become mentors.

Lineup

  • Trymaine Lee
    Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award-winning Journalist
  • Ginneh Baugh
    Chief Impact Officer, Big Brother Big Sister of America
  • Ray Davis
    Buffalo Bills Running Back
  • Evangeline Mitchell
    Attorney | Author | Social Entrepreneur