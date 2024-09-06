The Authenticity Code: Navigating Authenticity in the Luxury Market + Q&A
Join us for an exclusive conversation between legendary stylist and fashion architect Misa Hylton and ESSENCE's Vice President of Content, Nandi Howard. Misa will take us on her journey of shaping the fashion landscape and share how she continues to break barriers while maintaining her unique flair in a competitive market.
Lineup
-
Nandi HowardESSENCE VP, Content - EV | Senior Content Director, ECI
-
Misa HyltonStylist, Founder, Misa Hylton Fashion Academy