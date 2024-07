Sarah Jakes Roberts: Power Personified Powered by Target

For Sarah Jake Roberts, power is personal. Her presence embodies an authentic definition of the word, and her latest book, Power Moves reminds us that power is a force that emanates from the essence within. Drawing from chapters of Power Moves, Sarah Jakes Roberts and Danielle Young will have a candid conversation about what it means to name your own truths, and move in power by showing up in the fullness of your identity.