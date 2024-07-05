Sacred Spaces
There are a slew of Black and Brown creatives who understand the value of building comfortable digs that inspire you to live wild, live out loud and ultimately cultivate a comfortable living space that works for you and your family. Join them as they discuss how they've turned their houses into homes and the unique touches that are present throughout their spaces.
Lineup
-
Kai WilliamsonFounder and Principal of Studio 7 Design Group
-
Nina ComptonCHEF/OWNER
-
BLK MKT VintageCo-Founders of Blk Mkt Vintage