Reproductive Justice
Building wealth is critical to Black women’s ability to create their futures. Reproductive justice is based on the United Nations’ internationally-accepted Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a comprehensive body of law that details the rights of individuals and the responsibilities of government to protect those rights.
Lineup
Monica SimpsonExecutive Director of Sister Song
LaTosha BrownCo-founder of Black Voters Matter
Kwajelyn JacksonExecutive Director at Feminist Women's Health Center
Jamilah Lamieuxwriter, cultural critic, and editor
Alicia Garzacivil rights activist, writer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter
Deon HaywoodExecutive Director of Women With A Vision