Report on the Best States in the U.S. & Policy Perspectives on Best States and Economic Opportunity to Inform and Advance Equity

In May, U.S. News & World Report released the sixth edition of Best States, a data journalism platform that evaluates all 50 states across a range of categories, including education, infrastructure, health care and opportunity. What makes a ""best state"" for one person or community might depend on a variety of factors, including who you ask and what they value. Hear an overview of the metrics and methodology, insights from the latest release, and several key takeaways for civic leaders and empowered citizens.