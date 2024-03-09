Producer's Lane: The Ins and Outs of Production at Every Level

Take a deep dive into the world of production. Producers at the helm of some of your favorite projects join us to break down what it means to be a film producer vs a television producer, a producer vs an executive producer, and the work behind every title. They’ll also share insights on how to get a producer credit on a film, what it takes to make an impact as a producer today, where the real power lies in these roles, and why telling our stories through our lens is more important now than ever.