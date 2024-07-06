Passion To Profit: Serena Williams

From her iconic beaded braids, to her winged liner, to her bedazzled ponies on the court, tennis superstar, Serena Williams has long been a beauty trendsetter. Join Serena at the Beautycon stage as she discusses her new brand WYN Beauty, where her passion for beauty began, what it took to turn her dreams into a profitable business, why the movement-centered beauty brand is so important right now, and more.