New Voices Pitch Competition (Winners)

GBEF is proud to support the New Voices Foundation’s annual pitch competition for women of color entrepreneurs. Underserved by traditional capital markets, these entrepreneurs are provided with much-needed flexible capital and coaching to grow and scale their businesses via New Voices and a corporate partner, which this year is Entergy. (Entergy)

Sponsored by

Lineup

    Beatrice Dixon
    Founder and CEO of The Honey Pot Company
  • Black Investor & Venture Capital Presentation
    Darryl Thompson
    Chief Investment Officer at New Voices Fund
  • Announcing a Groundbreaking Professional Development App
    John Hudson
    Senior Vice President of External Affairs for Entergy