New Voices Pitch Competition (Winners)
GBEF is proud to support the New Voices Foundation’s annual pitch competition for women of color entrepreneurs. Underserved by traditional capital markets, these entrepreneurs are provided with much-needed flexible capital and coaching to grow and scale their businesses via New Voices and a corporate partner, which this year is Entergy. (Entergy)
Lineup
Beatrice DixonFounder and CEO of The Honey Pot Company
Darryl ThompsonChief Investment Officer at New Voices Fund
John HudsonSenior Vice President of External Affairs for Entergy