Models for Wealth Building, Investing & the Role of Retirement Planning + NMSDC Announcement
This discussion will provide basic building blocks for any person to learn about how to invest, how to save for retirement and why it is more critical than ever before not only for yourself but for building generational wealth for those who will survive you.
Lineup
Wyclef JeanArtist
Danielle O'BannonVice President at Goldman Sachs
Dr. Topeka K. SamFounder and CEO at The Ladies of Hope Ministries and co-founder and chief visionary officer of My Frsh
Louis ColinMcDonald’s Owner/Operator
Kourtney GibsonChief Institutional Client Officer for TIAA