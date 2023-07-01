Models for Wealth Building, Investing & the Role of Retirement Planning + NMSDC Announcement

This discussion will provide basic building blocks for any person to learn about how to invest, how to save for retirement and why it is more critical than ever before not only for yourself but for building generational wealth for those who will survive you.

Lineup

    Wyclef Jean
    Artist
    Danielle O'Bannon
    Vice President at Goldman Sachs
    Dr. Topeka K. Sam
    Founder and CEO at The Ladies of Hope Ministries and co-founder and chief visionary officer of My Frsh
    Louis Colin
    McDonald’s Owner/Operator
    Kourtney Gibson
    Chief Institutional Client Officer for TIAA