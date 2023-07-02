Mayors Unite

Mayor’s Unite
Working with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, we have invited Black mayors from some of America’s largest cities to share a stage and discuss how they are approaching governance generally and especially the myriad challenges and opportunities confronting marginalized communities.
Lineup
-
Marc MorialPresident of the National Urban League and former Mayor of New Orleans
-
Al SharptonPresident of the National Action Network
-
Mayor LaToya CantrellNew Orleans
-
Mayor Eric AdamsNew York City
-
Mayor Karen BassLos Angeles
-
Mayor Sylvester TurnerHouston
-
Mayor Justin BibbCleveland