Mayors Unite

Working with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, we have invited Black mayors from some of America’s largest cities to share a stage and discuss how they are approaching governance generally and especially the myriad challenges and opportunities confronting marginalized communities.

Lineup

    Marc Morial
    President of the National Urban League and former Mayor of New Orleans
    Al Sharpton
    President of the National Action Network
    Mayor LaToya Cantrell
    New Orleans
    Mayor Eric Adams
    New York City
    Mayor Karen Bass
    Los Angeles
    Mayor Sylvester Turner
    Houston
    Mayor Justin Bibb
    Cleveland