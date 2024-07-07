Maternal Health

"According to the Centers for Disease Control, Black women in the United States are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy than their white counterparts. Black women are also disproportionately affected by severe maternal morbidity– unexpected outcomes in labor and delivery (e.g., hypertension and anxiety) that result in significant short- or long-term consequences to the childbearing person’s health and well-being. Engage with an advocate for change on one of the most critical issues affecting the health of Black women in this nation.

"