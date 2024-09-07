Luxury Undefined Talk Back + Q&A

Following the exclusive premiere of the Luxury Undefined - Fashion House documentary presented by ESSENCE Studios in partnership with the McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden® Change of Fashion program, designers and Black & Positively Golden® Change Leaders Shareef Mosby, Nia Thomas, Larissa Muehleder, Durrell Dupard, and Heart Roberts will join us for a brief conversation about their unique experiences and individual journeys in fashion as seen in the film.