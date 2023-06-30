Investment in Local Income Generation as a Key to Lasting Change – The Case of Haiti

Investment in Local Income Generation as a Key to Lasting Change – The Case of Haiti

Philanthropic investment in low resource settings can have a profound impact when done well – with a long-term vision, community engagement and respect for local leadership. With a focus on Haiti, this panel will discuss why investments in local systems that promote income generation is key to lasting change for workers and residents.

Sponsored by

Lineup

  • Why Are Black Women Looking For Love On The Small Screen?
    Michèle Pierre-Louis
    FOKAL President and Former Prime Minister of Haiti
  • Why Are Black Women Looking For Love On The Small Screen?
    Dana Francois
    Program Officer for Haiti for Kellogg Foundation
  • Why Are Black Women Looking For Love On The Small Screen?
    La June Tabron
    President and CEO of Kellogg Foundation